By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services, DSS, has confirmed the arrest of the former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

DSS said he was arrested on the instruction of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC .

The confirmation was made via a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement sent to Vanguard.

Afunanya said: “Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, this morning (Thursday) at the instance of the EFCC.

“He has long been handed over to the Commission, which requested for the action.

“Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic,” the statement said.