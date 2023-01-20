By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has revealed how her colleague, Patience Ozokwor had previously counselled her to stop indecent dressing.

The mother of four made this known on Thursday during her chat with Patience on this week’s edition of her weekly cook show, Mercy’s Menu.

Patience while reflecting on the past asked Mercy, “Do you remember when you were younger before you got married? Remember I told you that the photos you take today, your children will see them tomorrow and ask you immediately the kind of lifestyle you lived?”

Mercy Johnson in response acknowledged the statement saying, “Yes you did. You told me, ‘Mercy dress properly, you will have kids and when they grow up, they will ask you, why are you looking this way’, yes I remember, I’m lucky.”

However, Patience revealed why she did not marry after she lost her husband years ago.

She said, “I wanted to remarry but my kids had already come of age and they pleaded with me not to marry another man and they promised they would be my husband.

“They asked me to stay single for them so their friends will not laugh at them that at their age their mum remarried and I understood them. Though it was selfish of them, but I paid the huge sacrifice for them, no sacrifice is too huge for family.”