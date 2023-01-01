Tinubu (L) and Ganduje (R)

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, over the weekend, said the north have no reason not to vote for the All Progressive Congress, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

Ganduje who stated this during a gathering organized by a support group known as Patriotic Volunteers for Democracy to show solidarity for Tinubu/Gawuna, said the APC National leader supported President Muhammadu Buhari to become the President after several attempts noting that it is pay back time.

Besides, Ganduje said Tinubu is the most competent for the job describing him as one who is tested and trusted and with an unbeatable track record.

According to him, “As at today, among the politicians in Nigeria, I have not seen who loves Northerners more than Tinubu. When PDP refused to give Atiku ticket, he (Tinubu) gave him the Presidential flag bearer of his party. After that, he (Tinubu) also gave Nuhu Ribadu his party’s Presidential flag bearer although he didn’t win the election. But even at that he helped him.

“What about that of Buhari? Buhari contested for the Presidential election for three times without succeeding. It was Tinubu who offered a merger and helped President Buhari to become President. After he (Buhari) became President, he (Tinubu) was not given any position and he never asked for it. But for the love of Democracy, Nigeria, Buhari and the North. He supported the government. So what about now? It is pay back time for Tinubu. It is time to give him that support. Northerners don’t have any reason not to support him? No reason. He (Tinubu) has already won the election in the North by God’s willing.

“It is important for you to know. Why do we want to win this election? Nigeria is a country of diversity. Therefore, you need a leader who has capacity, experience, knowledge, firmness, who understands governance in the country. We assure you, we have the best Presidential candidate in APC.

“We are not voting for him (Tinubu) because he is a Yoruba neither because he is a Muslim but because he has the capacity. He has done it before and will do it again, he is tested and trusted. He transformed Lagos to what it is today. Since 1999 and after leaving office as the Governor of Lagos State, he has consistently lead his party to victory. No politician in Nigeria for the past 21 years, with that unbeatable track record.

“His running mate, Kashim Shettima was the former Governor of Borno for eight years, Chairman of Northern Governors Forum in APC who provided good leadership. What else do we need? We need a competent and strong team and that with foresight. Tinubu/Shettima is the right team to rule Nigeria come 2023.

“Let’s come back to Kano, do we need any trash to rule Kano? No, we need competent people with experience, maturity, understand governance, knowledge and those who have done it in the past. We don’t need a green horn, we made a good choice in person of my Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who will ensure continuity,” Ganduje said.

The Governor, however, commended the organizers of the event for it contribution towards sensitizing the populace to register and collect their PVCs as well as ensuring they carry out peaceful campaigns without carrying weapons.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government and Leader of the group, Patriotic Volunteers for Democracy, Usman Alhaji vowed to deliver 600,000 votes to the party in the forthcoming general elections.

He promised to go round the nooks and crannies of the state to mobilize supporters to vote and ensure the victory of the party.