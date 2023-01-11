By Biodun Busari

A woman’s greatest asset is her beauty, says British scientist, Alex Comfort. Beauty means a lot to women, especially the digital age ladies, and that’s why they will do everything to enhance it.

Liposuction is then one trending activity that the women of this generation have opted for, to add to their beauty. It doesn’t come easy, cheap or convenient. But, it is needed as a tool for beauty enhancement.

Liposuction is a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body such as the abdomen, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck. Women want to look sexy and liposuction gives just that.

This cosmetic surgery is becoming more popular than breast enlargement among Nigerian ladies, despite that being costly. While breast augmentation can be achieved through silicone implants, liposuction has to do with the removal of fats.

Women, in pursuit of glitz and glams, as we have in the entertainment, fashion, media, banking and other fields, are fast becoming social media influencers, and have seen liposuction as the real deal.

It is no longer news to see the likes of Tonto Dike, Toke Makinwa, Iyabo Ojo, Nancy Isime, Mercy Eke, and others flaunting their gorgeous body on social media and public spaces just because liposuction comes to the rescue. This is not only about Nigerian women, but it is also across the world.

In their bid to look sexy, women do fat transfer to make their stomach flat which can be added to their buttocks and hips.

‘Women want to please their men’

A Lagos-based makeup artist and media personality, Precious Chukwudi said, “Why most women would want to do liposuction is because every woman wants to look sexy. The goal is for the stomach to be flatter and the ass to be fatter. I mean, who doesn’t want a banging body?”

Technically, women love to look good and attract men in their space – offices, religious places, gyms, social functions and at every available place. And, this remains one of the reasons women go into liposuction.

“Some women do it for men. When they go clubbing or attend functions with their man and see how their man looks at other ladies, it is always a wish for them to have a hot body so that when they walk into a place heads will turn,” Chukwudi added.

While breast enlargement hasn’t been thrown out completely, ladies have embraced liposuction as their new technique for enhancing beauty.

Finally, liposuction is in vogue and ladies will do what trends. While breast enlargement is not really out of fashion, women will invest their resources to do liposuction because it is both trending and men want it.

It is noted that men, these days, don’t really care about the size of breasts again. But, a sexy body is what men are looking for.

Chukwudi added that the curvy body of a lady that walks into any office will turn men’s heads in that environment.

It’s not cheap

The question of class is also part of liposuction. Since liposuction goes for at least N3 million, those who engage in it are ‘big girls’. It should be said that liposuction is for classy girls.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that breasts, buttocks, and hips do not give happiness in a relationship or marriage, except they are complemented with great qualities like neatness, intelligence and care.

Ani Ifeanyi, a realtor and multimedia entrepreneur in Lagos, said, “Sincerely, I’m not sure about guys wanting breasts and yansh (buttocks) these days again. Times have changed. But trust me, as it stands now, a guy needs a supportive woman, that is neat, caring and romantic.”

“Nigerian men like big things”

A lady, who does not wish to be named, expressed utter frustration in both liposuction and breast augmentation, saying it is common with Nigerian men.

She said: “I don’t know what’s wrong with Nigerian men looking for big breasts and yansh. Nigerian men with big breasts and big buttocks are like five and six. That’s why they usually miss good girls that would give them peace of mind because they will be running after breasts and hips.”

A report shows that Turkey, Colombia, Mexico, and Thailand have been identified as the most popular destinations for patients travelling overseas for cosmetic treatments.

Also, the United States and Brazil, on the other hand, are estimated to have the most plastic surgeons, with more than 30% of the world’s total.

The dangers

Everything has a flip side. Liposuction is no different. Temporal and permanent, or even life-threatening conditions have resulted from some such surgeries.

Some known side effects of liposuction include contour irregularities, fluid accumulation, numbness, infection, internal puncture and even kidney and heart problems.

It should be noted that the risk of complications goes high if the surgeon works on larger surfaces of the body or does multiple procedures during the same operation.