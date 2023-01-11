By Ada Osadebe

Winner of Big Brother’s seventh season, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has explained why she terminated her two pregnancies.

Recall that Phyna stirred the internet on Friday when she openly announced on Twitter that she had abortion twice.

Reacting, some tweeps criticized her for letting out such in public while others questioned her to know the reason for doing such.

Phyna clarified her choice in an exclusive interview with Punch.

She cited her age and upbringing as the main influences for her choice.

She said, “If there are 100 women in Nigeria today, 98 have done abortions. So, no one should judge me. I was in a 12-year relationship then and I was so young.

“The first abortion was when I was 19; I couldn’t go home to tell my parents that I was pregnant at that age. And the two pregnancies were so early like two to three weeks that I could just use tablets.

“The second was when I was 24, and I had finished serving then. I was ready to keep it but the relationship was getting toxic. He abused me and always beat me up. I said to myself that I couldn’t do this anymore, so I took it out and that was how I ended the relationship.”

Phyna also shared that she would not take such decisions now if she were faced with them because she now has the capacity to cater for a child.

“The way I am now, I have money to take care of 10 children. In fact, if my parents were rich at the time of my first pregnancy, I wouldn’t have aborted it.

“But because I knew I was from a very poor background, we used to eat once a day then, especially in the afternoon and then carry it till the next day. So, keeping the baby then, was no option for me.”