Nkechi Blessing

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has weighed in on the trending no-sex controversy topic on social media.

According to the actress, she cannot be in such shoes.

She likened it to purchasing a car without testing it out or purchasing ‘suya meats’ without tasting, to buttress her claims.

Nkechi acknowledged that sex is enjoyable and she cannot wait without it.

Her words: “This isn’t a shade to anybody.

“People buy cars and test run to see if the engine is good, likewise when one wants to buy suya.

“It can’t be me, this thing is sweet. I can’t stay.”