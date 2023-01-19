The Etubom’s Conclave of the Obong of Calabar Palace has re-proclaimed Edidem Ekpo Abasi-Otu the V, as the Obong of Calabar.

This was in compliance with the Supreme Court Judgement of Jan. 13, which ordered the Etubom’s Conclave of the Obong of Calabar’s Palace to conduct a fresh selection process for the throne of the Obong of Calabar.

Chairman, of Etubom’s Conclave, Etubom Ntiero Effiwat, stated this while reading a document signed by 13 of the conclave members before the others at the palace of the Obong of Calabar on Wednesday.

According to Effiwat, the Abasi-Otu of Adiabo Ikot Mbo Otu House, having fully satisfied with the candidate’s qualifications and eligibility, the Etubom’s Conclave, therefore, declared him the successor.

“He is hereby on this day, Jan. 18, 2023, been proclaimed as successor to the throne of the Obong of Calabar.

“The qualified Etuboms who fall under this group were communicated to and directed to produce and present their nominee to the Etubom’s Conclave by Jan. 18, 2023.

“The most senior Etubom of Atai Iboku group, Etubom Otu Efa-Otu, presented their selected nominee for the throne of Obong of Calabar in the person of HRH, Ekpo Abasi-Otu of Adiabo Ikot Mbo Otu House,” he said.