By Papems Peter

The actions of Ndiomu is ruining the chance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, getting our votes because the Presidential Amnesty Programme has become a despotic affair where very few individuals from the Niger Delta come together in the aim of destroying the program and mismanaging what’s well funded by the presidency.

The actions of Ndiomu-led administration is depriving Niger Deltans their privileges, their freedom to education and freedom of expression. The refusal to deploy Niger Delta youths to acquire education is preposterous because the peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta region today is largely owed to the human capital development role played by the Presidential Amnesty Program to which the program has set aside vocational training programs and scholarship deployments to Niger Delta beneficiaries who finally decided to chose the pen over crimes by taking the risk to drop their arms and embracing peace.

Why is it during the APCs election bid, the leadership of the program is coming to end the program that has produced lawyers, doctors, civil engineers, computerists, political consultants, aviation experts citing that the quest to obtain education that is universally accepted for societal growth is not sustainable? The program has alleviated people from illiteracy, poverty and other vices bedevilling the Niger Delta people.

Therefore despite the high regards our people have for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he should forget the support of the South South if adequate steps are not taken to curb the broad day light atrocities perpetrated by the present regime of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The coalition of students under the presidential amnesty program (COSPAP) believes the APC cannot be so nonchalant to gain pleasure in seeing peoples dreams cut short because of the selfishness of their fellow Niger Delta man.

This is to prove that the present administration of the Presidential amnesty program has a personal vendetta in collaboration with those who continually wants the present government to fail in other to reduce the chances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the South south.

The policies of the present people in charge of the program is flawed, this is evident based on the backlash they receive from their deliberate errs that has constantly been dodged by conflicting statements , because since assumption of the office by the present Interim Administrator, no policies can be mentioned that has worked out for the program, this further shows while APC is tagged a gutter party in Niger Delta.

We also fear that the funds used to stop the scholarship deployment of the teeming youths in the region is aimed to support and strengthen your opposition party, else how can seven billion naira allocated for deployment of students not sustainable on a program that is effectively sustained with over 68 billion naira allocation from the said government?

The present leadership of the Presidential Amnesty program is damaging the chances of the APCs election bid and to get our vote in the coming election we urge on the APC led government to call Ndiomu to order because who ever tries to stop education has waged war on society. Niger Delta has become a safer place because prospective militants are going to school and becoming Lawyers, Doctors, Nurses, Engineers instead of participating in social deviancies.

We will be marching this plea with a strong demonstration at the East West road if the policies of train employ and exit and decision to end the scholarship program is not rescinded. Our voices must be heard in a country that formalised itself as a democratic nation with autocratic characters at the helm.

Because we strongly believe the presidency and the presidential candidate of the APC is not aware of this development implored by Ndiomu and his cohorts.

We once again call on the leadership of National APC supporters Center Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakah Batati to speak our mind on behalf of the poor.

Peter is National Coordinator, Coalition of Students under the Presidential Amnesty Programme