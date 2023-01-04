.

By Evelyn Usman

The family of Abdulrahman has been thrown into confusion following the disappearance of its two children: Suliat Ibrahim 6 and Jamiu,4, from their residence at 47, Gaskiya College Road Ijora, in Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, since two weeks.

The siblings were reportedly left in the care of an elderly neighbour while their parents left for their respective business places. The elderly neighbour on her part, left them in the custody of a 10-year-old child when going out.

On arrival, neither the 10-year-old girl (in whose care the siblings were kept) nor the siblings were in the room. Residents said the elderly woman concluded they could be playing in the neighbourhood.

But apprehension set in after the 10-year- old girl returned without the siblings. When the parents of the children arrived, a search team combed the environs for them without luck.

Residents told Vanguard that some hoodlums were engaged in a free-for-all, shooting sporadically at Amusu junction, not too far from the siblings’ parents’ home. it could not be ascertained whether the missing children were among those who fled in different directions, during the ensuing pandemonium.

Speaking with Vanguard, the father of the missing children, Mr Ibrahim Abdulrahman, said no one had contacted them for ransom since they went missing to indicate whether they were abducted.

Describing their disappearance as strange, he said in an emotionally laden tone, “ We are confused and sad at the same time. We have reported at the Badia, Iponri, Amukoko and Surulere Police Stations. Yet, they are nowhere to be found.

” I am a driver. I left for work in the morning, leaving the children with their mother, my second wife. As usual, she also left them with a neighbour and went to Lagos Island, where she sells.

“ To my shock, the woman we usually kept in her care said she couldn’t find them. She said she left them under the watch of a 10-year-old girl while going out.

“All efforts to find them have proved abortive. I have spent a lot visiting both Christian and Islam clerics to help me locate them. They assured me that they are alive and that they are going to return safely. I have no reason to suspect anyone because my wife and I are peace-loving people.

” I am therefore appealing to all parents, the Police and well-meaning residents of Lagos State to help me search for our children. They are my inheritance and leaders of tomorrow, they are my source of joy.

“Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts should please hand them over to the nearest police station or contact me on 08128407399”, he stated.

Police sources at Badia said other divisions in the Lagos State Police Command had been informed to be on the lookout for the missing children.