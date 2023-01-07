By Bunmi Sofola

Children are often counselled on how to handle being bullied but what happens if your child is the class bully? It could be quite distressing to think your child might turn out to be a thug in future. So nip things in the bud you must before they become uncontrollable. According to a Dr. Phillips, a renowned psychologists, you need to take all of these steps:

Be firm: Sit down with your child (girls could be bullies too!) and tell them straight what you’ve discovered. Make it clear their behaviour is wholly unacceptable and there will be consequences. For example, ban TV or take away their computer for a week, or stop their pocket money. If they’re being punished in school, tell them you’re in full support.

*Encourage empathy: Explain to them that bulling – name-calling, teasing, pushing and kicking – can be extremely upsetting to others. Ask them how they’d feel if the tables were turned. Use role plays to demonstrate this – take turns to play the bully and the one who’s bullied.

*Give reassurance: Consider whether there’s an underlying reason why they’ve been bullying. Could they be attention seeking? Or rebelling. Have there been problems at home? Or maybe they’re struggling academically? Let them know you’ll help them work through any problems and that even though you are very disappointed at this recent behaviour, you still love them unconditionally.

*Redirect their energy: Bullies often mask a lack of confidence with bravado. If this is the case, try and find a hobby or activity that they enjoy and might excel in. Feeling good within themselves will mean they’re less likely to be nasty to others.

*Monitor them: If they’re playing with friends, observe them and call out bad behaviour. Supervise them when they’re on the computer and watch out for online bullying.

*Get Support: If there are problems at home, let their class teachers or principal know. Work with them in tackling the problem. They might have insight and valuable advice. They can also help organise counselling if needed.

There are some experiences you would have laughed at as being ludicrous if they hadn’t happened to you. For two years, Michelle, a 30-year-old IT analyst was blissfully in love with her man of two years. She was more financially well off than he was but after a year together, Anthony, her beau, convinced her he wasn’t a gold-digger.

According to her, “Watching him help out at my house, decorating and helping with my cars convinced me that perhaps we did have future together. So, when he started urging me to start making wedding plans, I was very excited. He was a very handsome man with whom I was sure we would make lovely babies.

Then we decided he would stay with me a few days during this last holiday, so he wouldn’t have to travel forwards and backwards all of the time. He went to work, of course, and in the evenings we would either stay in or eat out,. This went on for a few days until the night he didn’t come home when it was 11p.m. I was a bit worried – it was unlike him: I called his mobile – it was switched off.

I called the special one I gave him and that one kept on ringing. Was he involved in an accident? I waited another 30 minutes, then called him again on the mobile I gave him for solely calls to each other. It rang once, then I heard muffed sounds. “Hello”, I called, relieved. “It is me!”. No answer. Just the sound of what seemed like heavy breathing, and a woman was shrieking in the background.

“Next I heard his laughter and what sounded like a radio. Was he in the car with a girl? I guessed his phone must have been in his pocket. As he moved around, he’d accidentally pressed the answer button without realising it. I could hear the pair kissing, then Anthony said, ‘Let me put on this condom’. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I was furious as I phoned his other mobile. I could hear it vibrating somewhere but he just ignored it.

I was in shock as I listened to him making love to another woman. The filthy things they said to each other made my blood boil. Then, I heard him say goodnight and shut the car door. I phoned his other mobile and this time he answered. ‘Hello, darling’, he said smoothly, I’ll soon be home – had to work late in the office because of the holidays.

‘You bastard’, I yelled down the phone. ‘I heard everything that just went on in that car, you maniac’. By the time he came back, I’d already packed his bags. How could I be so wrong about him? How could he cheat on me after almost breaking his back to prove I was the one for him? He left looking really pathetic but over the next few days bombarded me with calls that I ignored.

Out of desperation, he went to my best friend who insisted that I owed it to him to give him another chance, or, at least, listen to what he had to say. So, I agreed to see him, determined to tell him to go to hell.

“Only, he looked so contrite that I felt sorry for him. He opened his personal mobile tossed the SIM card into the bin. I felt terribly confused. I still wanted him of course, but in my head, his apologies merged with the sound of him bonking another woman in my car. “He wore me down in the end and we picked up the pieces of our romance. He seldom stayed in his flat – he was all the time in my house since we’d agreed he would move in after we got married.

Then, shortly after the New Year, we were at his place and he was in the bathroom when I decided to do some detective work. I quickly ransacked his bedroom and couldn’t believe it when I came across a stack of love letters under his bed – all from different women saying how much they loved and missed him! Was there no end to this man’s unfaithfulness.

“I said nothing, of course, but the next day, I told my PA to return the letters to him at his office. He knew he’d burnt his fingers this time, yet he had the nerve to tell me I shouldn’t have been snooping around his personal belongings, that the love letters were from past girlfriends.

Who did he think I was, a nitwit? Needless to say, that was the death-knell to our so-called romance. We’ve had no contacts since then – my wedding dreams now in ruins! Did this man ever love me as I loved him? Or, was he just a randy opportunist who sniffed out how well off I was and used it to his advantage?”