When William Shakespeare pontificated many years ago that some people are born great, others achieve greatness, while others have greatness thrust upon them, he had the likes of Hon. Friday Osanebi, the Delta State All Progressives’ Congress, APC, Deputy Governorship Candidate in mind.

Osanebi’s odyssey in life since his birth shows that he is a naturally born great man. This is not to say there were no vicissitudes at the period of his birth and boyhood till he became a lawmaker and now deputy governorship candidate.

Despite the early morning cold weather which felt as though Beneku community was an ice land, the widows and disabled persons from Ndokwa Nation-Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani still came out in their large numbers to wine and dine with Osanebi.

As a man of wisdom and a man after the people’s heart, his last point of call to wrap the 2022 year was to host Widows and persons living with disabilities to a sumptuous breakfast at his palacious residence in Beneku. Even though the breakfast spiraled into noon, Osanebi also served them lunch. Perhaps he foresaw the possibility of a lunch date as well. Without doubt, Osanebi is a living breathing embodiment of philanthropy

The breakfast session commenced at 10:33 am with a power packed opening prayer, before Osanebi took the dance floor in company of his delectable wife, Mrs. Ogechi Osanebi, and as they danced to melodious songs, the widows joined in the celebration.

The huge space where the event held, was filled to capacity and many persons were seen standing outside the shelter provided while a larger chunk took shelter in different spots in the mansion as the sun began to set. Although he organized the event solely for widows and persons living with disabilities, people still came uninvited and were accommodated.

After Osanebi and his wife thrilled the audience with some spectacular dance steps, a popular cultural group also took the dance floor, dancing and chanting his nick name-Omenosa, and at a time, it seemed like a coronation ceremony. Osanebi is so much loved to the extent of worship.

As the event progressed, Osanebi, alongside his beautiful wife and his staff, served the people breakfast and lunch few hours later. Afterwards, shared them into groups according to their local governments and presented them with cash gifts to tune of N10,000,000, wrappers and bags of rice.

While addressing the widows and persons with disabilities, Osanebi, who was visibly elated, said he organized the breakfast session in the spirit of the Yuletide season, to put smile on their faces.

He said :” As a man who has lost both parents, I know how it feels to live without a loved one. The widows are at the receiving end of loneliness and deprivation as they don’t have their partners to support and cheer them during this season.

“ It is on this note, I present myself to help fill in the gap. Our mothers deserve the best considering the countless sacrifices they make for us to succeed in life. God bless our mothers richly and abundantly. Amen.

“ What I am doing here today is devoid of politics. I hosted you (widows and disabled persons) to this breakfast session because I know it is one the medium to give you all a sense of belonging and to let you know that you are VIPs and you mean a lot to us.

“ As you go to your various communities, I want you all to know you are not alone and as long as God is with me, I will continue to support you.”

The women who were filled with praise and thanksgiving to God for giving them Osanebi as their strong support system, prayed that his streams of income would never run dry. They also heaped praises on his wife for her support and continuously fanning into flame the philanthropy in her husband (Osanebi). They prayed that the union will continue to flourish like the palm tree.

An observer from Otor Ohwodo in Ughelli North local Government, who gave his name as Emmanuel Oghenetejiri, described Osanebi as a philanthropist with the heart of 10 men.

Another who simply identified himself as Chukwunalu, said :” Osanebi is a hybrid politician. I call him hybrid politician because the normal politician only does things for the people because he wants their vote during election. However, Osanebi is a rare breed as he gives to the poor in season and out of season. In fact, giving to the needy is a way of life for Osanebi. A person that gives this much to his people with his personal resources! One can only imagine the extent of giving and the level of development to the state when he becomes deputy governor.