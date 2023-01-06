Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, flagged off his re-election campaign in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state, with a promise not to relent on his developmental strides.

Governor Abiodun, who is seeking a second term in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was accompanied on the campaign tour by chieftains of the party, led by a former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Launching the campaign in the company of some senatorial, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly candidates, the governor and the campaign train moved round Afon, Ilara and Imeko communities, where they were received by a mammoth crowd that had been adjudged unprecedented in the history of campaign rallies in the local government.

Read Also: Buhari begins campaign for Tinubu, to attend grand finale in Lagos

The train also paid homages to traditional rulers in the area, where they sought and received royal blessings.

The rally also recorded a new feat as some party faithful went home with various empowerment tools and household items after a raffle draw.

In his speech, Governor Abiodun promised to continue to fulfil his pledges which he is known for, while asking the electorate to encourage him with their votes.

He equally appealed to the people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ahead of the poll, pledging that his administration will establish a technical college and a school of agriculture in Imeko.

The governor also promised to address the challenges of bad roads within the local government area, assuring the people of his administration’s readiness to reconstruct the Abeokuta-Afon Road.

He said: “I will commence the reconstruction before the end of the election to boost the socio-economic development of this area.

“We reconstructed Oke-Ola Road here within stipulated period. We have been doing our projects without making noise and we will not stop doing things that make our people happy,” he said.

Abiodun further canvassed votes for all APC candidates, especially the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he said is the best among the lot.

“We have constructed at least one road per local government since we came into power. The last time we witnessed such was during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba.

“We will not relent in doing more for the people of the state. I urge you to collect your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable you participate in tbe elections.

“The deadline for collection is January 15th. Please encourage one another to participate actively in the electoral process for continuity.”

Osoba

On his part, former Governor Osoba explained that his trip to Imeko-Afon local government area was homecoming, recalling that it was his administration that put electricity in the region.

Adding that he can vouch for the competence of Governor Abiodun, the veteran journalist called on party faithful to genuinely work towards the success of the APC at the polls and also encouraged the electorate to vote for the party’s candidates at all levels.

“I am happy to be here again because I brought electricity to the entire region during my tenure. This is homecoming for me.

“I told Governor Abiodun to emulate me and he’s doing that. I am convinced that he’s capable, so let us vote for him and all APC candidates,” Osoba emphasised.

Below are more images from the campaign: