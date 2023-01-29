.

– Sponsored protest can’t safe you – APC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the protests that greeted some parts of Osun state after the election petition tribunal’s judgement that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday, the governor has commended the populace and assured them of his readiness to defend the mandate given to him.

However, the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state has warned the Governor that sponsoring protests against what it described as an “explicit judgement” will not save the Governor from the imminent sack.

Adeleke in a statement he personally signed and made available by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed at the weekend, expressed delight at the reaffirmation of popular support for his governorship mandate, assuring the people that “the popular mandate will not be stolen either through front or backdoor.

“I have read stories of multiple protests and I have seen many videos from all over the state. From Central, West and east, I am overwhelmed by your open defence of our mandate. I express my appreciation to our people for their show of support. Your love for me is much appreciated.

“We have not done anything wrong. We won clearly with a wide margin. Local and foreign observers hailed our election as the best in recent Nigerian history. Be rest assured that by God and Man, justice will be done. Our mandate won’t be stolen.

“I urge you to remain calm. We should not take the law into our hands. We have appealed the judgement and we are sure of victory by the Special Grace of God”, the statement read.

However, the APC in a statement issued by the Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal said the sponsored protests of both Adeleke and his party, the PDP, which were shamelessly staged in some of the states Sunday could only worsen their case instead of adding positive value to it at the appelate court.

“It was saddening that the sacked Governor Adeleke could be applauding and commending his sponsored protesters who went out to inflict inconvenience and violence on the inhabitants of the state under the guise of protesting the tribunal judgement that was not in the favour of the PDP candidate.

“Our appraisal of the Adeleke-sponsored protests was an unmistakable conclusion that the sacked governor and his party are bad losers who are thinking that they can whip up the undeserved sentiment of the people in order to curry unmerited favour from the court of the public.

“I must expressly state here that it is still within the purview of your fundamental human right to approach the Court of Appeal for redress instead of sponsoring violent protests in some states across the state.

“Based on Friday’s tribunal judgement, it is absolutely illegal for Adeleke to be talking about any mandate as the authentic election results of the July 16, 2022 governorship election has expressly shown that the PDP candidate has no mandate to flaunt to talk less of claiming any.

“It should be known that the incidence of over-voting, the basis upon which Adeleke was purportedly declared the winner by the INEC as established by the tribunal, is nothing but unfair play which if left unturned is capable of setting a very bad precedent for our democracy.

“Adeleke should emulate the spirit of sportsmanship and maturity such that was displayed by the APC and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola having felt cheated, chose lawful and legal way through which they became victorious today”, Lawal counseled