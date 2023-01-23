.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has declared that it has completed all plans to surprise the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his supporters in the oncoming 2023 general elections with the overwhelming votes it will get.

The declaration was made by the spokesperson of the Kano APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Comrade Muhammad Garba, who is also the state’s commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in an exclusive interview with newsmen on Monday.

He stated that the ruling APC is getting overwhelming votes from the electorate as revealed by the indicators on the ground.

“Yes Kwankwaso is from Kano, he was a governor, a former minister and a senator, of course, he will get some votes, I am not saying he is going to get zero votes, of course, he will get some votes, but APC will defeat him in the presidential race, and will defeat all other political parties by God’s grace in the gubernatorial race as well.

“That is why we are saying we are going to have a wide margin in the coming election” he declared.

Muhammad, who spoke extensively on the alleged rigging pattern of the NNPP stated that plans have been concluded to ensure that there is no room for an inconclusive election in the State in 2023.

He dismissed claims by a section of the public he described as uninformed, that the APC is planning for an inconclusive election in order to win, saying the inconclusive election is a constitutional provision and not a rigging method initiated by the APC.

He added that the indicators on the ground have placed the leading opposition in the state, the NNPP, in third place position in the coming elections.

“We are really on the ground and will not allow what happened in 2019 that led to the inconclusive election to be repeated.

“It was not our fault that the election was inconclusive. People fail to understand that an inconclusive election is a constitutional issue. Is not our making, is not that we were happy the election was inconclusive. Is not only in Kano that an inconclusive election took place.

“It was a constitutional issue that led to the inconclusive, we were not happy that it happened. It was such that God saw our good intention. We all know how it happened.

“When the PDP supporters then, who are now mostly in the NNPP with their leader Kwankwaso thought that when they dominate the metropolis and fill the ballot boxes with over voting they will win the election. That is rigging!” he declared.

He said, “We are happy with the level of support we are getting from the people of Kano state. We are also happy that the people are really seeing that we the APC have the best governorship candidate.

“For those of you who attended the BBC gubernatorial candidates debate in Kano have seen it all. The rating by the BBC, not by me or anybody from Kano but by the BBC. We were scored 35 with the second having just 20 marks. The so much talked about NNPP is scored 15 and in the 3rd pl ace. This is an indicator.

“I want to assure you that the NNPP will be surprised when the elections come. I am not even rating them second, they are going to be either third or forth as far as this election is concerned”.