From right, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his wife, Tamunominini; Director General, Due Process, Mss Tara Adefope; former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Mosurat Sunmonu; PDP National Deputy Chairman, South, Hon Taofeek Arapaja; Chairman, Lagelu Local Government, Hon Kazeem Gbadamosi and Chairman, State Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola during Makinde’s campaign for second term in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State held at Monatan, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.

…says contractor to begin works on Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo road

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, took his campaign tour of local governments to Lagelu Local Government, where he declared that his administration will localise industries in the area if re-elected.

The governor said that doing so would help to boost the state’s economy.

While addressing the traditional council of the local government in Lalupon, Governor Makinde berated how notable industries such as the Nigerian Gas Cylinder, Exide Battery, Leyland, among others, have gone moribund in the local government, saying there was the need to revive industrialisation in the local government and that his government would see to that under Omituntun 2.0.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor appreciated the traditional rulers for supporting his government since he was sworn-in as the governor of the state.

He pledged to follow due process and promote lower grade Baales that are due for promotion in the state, in line with the request of the traditional council.

Speaking on the reconstruction of the 91km Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo Road, which is to be jointly executed by Oyo and Osun states, Governor Makinde declared that the contractor would move to site within the next three weeks.

The governor also expressed concern over the poor state of energy supply to the area, promising that the issue shall be solved in due cause.

The governor, who also met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the League of Imams and Alfas and the traditional worshippers in Lagelu Local Government at different locations, reiterated that he will continue to be fair to all religious bodies.

He said: “I thank you for the support you gave me since this government started.

“I have noted all your requests and I can assure you that most of the issues will be sorted out, as we are also aware of them. You talked about the issue of beaded crowns but I will say that those who planned to reform our traditional institutions made a mistake. And my stand is, no matter how influential a governor is, he cannot understand some internal issues.

“No governor can reform traditional institution because it has to come from inside. This was the same thing I told them at Akinyele. We need to go back to the drawing board and reverse the status quo.

“If the reform is to be done, all of you must agree to it because it must be done internally, and when you are done, bring it to me for approval.

“Concerning the issue of percentage for traditional leaders, since I came in, we have never defaulted in payment of salaries to you, though it may actually not be enough. For us, we have ensured that the traditional rulers also get paid the same day civil servants get their salary.

“On the issue of whether it is gross or net, one thing I can promise is that we will look at it and see if we can even pay up to 10 per cent and we will do it and pay it before the end of this tenure.

“You also tabled the matter of those who are due for an upgrade. The local government chairman is supposed to run it through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy titles. I can tell you that I have not seen any file on that and I believe there is a process to be followed on the matter. Once that is done and it the file gets to me, I assure you that I will sign it.”

The governor, who visited the home of popular Ibadan politician, Alhaji Busari Adelakun popularly known as Eruobodo, also said his government would look into the request on electricity supply to Ejioku.

Speaking further on the Ibadan-Iwo Road, the governor said “we have awarded the road and you witnessed it when we flagged it off in Osogbo but government changed in Osun State after then.

“We are still waiting for the new government to settle down and engage us.”

Governor Makinde, who rallied residents of Lagelu Local Government to vote for all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that whatever good development they have seen his administration do “is little compared to what is coming under Omituntun 2.0.”

Similarly, while speaking at Oyedeji, Oja Olorunda, Igbo Elerin, Baale Ojurin and Akobo campaign points, the governor expressed satisfaction over the massive turnout in all the places visited so far, saying that things would get even better under Omituntun 2.0.

In their remarks, the representatives of the traditional council, religious and community leaders commended Governor Makinde for being a listening governor, pledging to work for the success of his second term bid.