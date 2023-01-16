.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services denied invading the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday.

The DSS described reports making the rounds that its operatives went into the apex bank to arrest the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who returned to the country earlier in the day, as false and unverified by some media outlets.

However, a statement sent to Vanguard by DSS Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, described the reported invasion of the CBN by DSS operatives with a view to arresting Emefiele, as fake news.

Afunanya said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23.

“This is fake news and quite misleading,” the statement said.