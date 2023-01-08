.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has said a vote for his principal, Mr Peter Obi, is a vote for the unity of Nigeria.

He said this in his opening remarks at the ongoing Peoples Town Hall meeting organized by Channels Television, on Sunday.

He said as soon as the Labour Party assumes office, the first task will be to unite Nigerians to fight insecurity, corruption and the nation’s dwindling economy.

Datti-Baba Ahmed said, “The day you hear President Peter Obi, Nigeria will be United. “