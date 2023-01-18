Titi Atiku Abubakar

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has pleaded with the people of Ogun state to vote for her husband so that she can become the first Yoruba woman to occupy the First Lady office.

Mrs Abubakar made the appeal during the PDP’s campaign rally at Ake Palace grounds, in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

Read also: MKO Abiola was denied presidency because of ‘Bad Belle’ – Obasanjo

Speaking at PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Ogun State, Titi who spoke in Yoruba language thanked the party’s supporters for supporting Lado (Ladi Adebuti) for the governorship slot in the state and asked the crowd who they’ll vote for in the presidential election, and they replied in chorus, “Ätiku! Atiku!…”

She furthered, “If you vote for Atiku, there will be ease of life. Only Atiku knows the way. He will provide social amenities for you. Atiku has done it before. Atiku worked with Baba Obasanjo.

Video: Make me 1st Yoruba First Lady, Atiku's wife woos Ogun people



Titi Abubakar, the wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has pleaded with the people of Ogun state to vote for her husband so that.. pic.twitter.com/spa6scLEYs— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) January 18, 2023

“Atiku headed the economic team. Atiku will provide jobs for youths and women. Atiku has promised. I also took part. I took back all the girls that were abroad for prostitution and I rehabilitated them.

“No Yoruba woman has had the opportunity to be a first lady. I beg you, men and women, make one of your own to be the first, I promise. I won’t forget you, and you won’t regret this.”

Recall the constitution of Nigeria does not create an office for the country’s first lady or potential first gentleman, the term ‘First Lady’, however, is informally accepted as a title by the wife of the president of Nigeria.