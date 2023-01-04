By Efosa Taiwo

Former Super Eagles international, Daniel Amokachi has been spotted in an All Progressives Congress campaign branded Rolls Royce ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The car, in the video circulating online, was covered with posters of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The Olympics Gold winner could be seen smiling while standing at the door of the car.

Recall this is not the first time Amokachi is seen publicly showing off his support for the APC presidential campaign.

The former Everton striker had been seen in branded shirts of the APC when he posed with the Minister for Youths and Sports Development Sunday Dare.