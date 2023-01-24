.

Arrangements to host the 2023 edition of the annual Vanguard National Economic Discourse holding tomorrow at Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, in Lagos, have been concluded.

The national event, the sixth in the series which started in 2017, has gained traction over the years as a major public-private sector thought leadership platform.

It focuses on public policy reviews and interrogation of policy outcomes, as well as cross-fertilization of ideas for socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The 2023 edition of the Discourse will bring together the fiscal and monetary policy authorities as well as the private sector counterparts to do justice to the theme of the Discourse: “Taming Inflation and Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal and Monetary Policies”.

The public policy content would be headlined by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning together with the monetary policy authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The lead content would be presented by Mr Niyi Yusuf, as the Keynote Speaker. Mr Yusuf is the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organisation with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.

The panel of discussants includes Engineer Sola Obadimu, the Director General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Otunba Francis Meshioye, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sanni, the founder and Group Chief Executive of Emerging Africa Capital.

The event comes under the chairmanship of Mrs Ibukun Awosika,

the Chairman & Founder, The Chair Centre Group, who was also the immediate past Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria.

Admission to the event is free. However, participants can join the discourse virtually through the link: https://www.vanguardngr.com/vanguard-economic-discourse-2023/