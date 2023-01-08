The Urhobo Youth Council has Congratulated the newly inaugurated NDDC board members under the Leadership of the Lauretta Onochie as chairman and the Managing Director Samuel Igbuku by the federal government.

The Abuja Chapter President of UYC, Gen. Peter Aghogho in a statement to the Vanguard urged the members of the Inaugurated board to live up to expectation adding that they should work towards policies that would contribute to the development of the Niger Delta Region.

“The Urhobo Youth Council expects the just Inaugurated board members to bring their experience to bear and ensure an equitable development within the different states of the Niger Delta most especially in areas of youth empowerment initiatives.”

The Urhobo Youth Council president Gen. Peter Aghogho stressed the need for the new board members to work towards restoring hope to the people of the Niger Delta with positive impact

“As a body, we desire to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission and with all board members to ensure peace , unity and stability in the region.

“As a Council of Urhobo youth in the region, we are going to ensure initiatives that will empower the youth of the Urhobo youths is well treated by the board.

“Once again Congratulations to all the newly inaugurated NDDC board members.”