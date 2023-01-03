US rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block has died after the snowmobile he was riding overturned on a steep slope in Utah.

Block’s Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan Racing Division said.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,”

Read Also

‘Don’t force it, when love dies’ – Yomi Gold announces marriage crash

Man Utd preparing £53m offer for France star Kolo Muani

Arsenal submit second bid for Mykhailo Mudryk as Chelsea join race

“He will be incredibly missed.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoonigan Industries (@thehoonigans)

The accident occurred in Utah’s Wasatch County and the Sheriff’s Office said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” it said, adding that he was riding in a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Having begun his rallying career in 2005, Block was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games.