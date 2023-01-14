Elon Musk

By Biodun Busari

A man from New York, the United States, Stephen Gerber has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk-owned microblogging site, Twitter over an alleged data leak.

Gerber’s lawsuit has claimed that his user account was compromised in a 2021 to 2022 data hack, according to Yahoo News.

Reacting in a statement to the complaint filed in San Francisco on Friday, Twitter insisted the leak was not its fault.

Gerber’s filing reportedly claimed Twitter “seemingly buried its head in the sand” earlier this month when a hacker site claimed it accessed usernames and contact information for Twitter users.

Twitter said a probe into the matter revealed that the data was likely a collection of information already available online through other means, according to tech site Gizmodo.

“There is no evidence that the data being sold online was obtained by exploiting a vulnerability of Twitter systems,” the statement from Twitter said.

In his federal court filing, Gerber complained Twitter still has not notified potential “victims of this particular API [application programming interface] exploitation.”

An application programming interface is a way two different software programs can connect.

According to the report, the suit would likely ask for more than $5 million in damages even though no monetary amount is stated.

American billionaire, Musk purchased Twitter in late October and has been smashed with controversy and confusion since it was acquired.

This has compelled Twitter users to vote in favour of Musk resigning control of the platform through an online poll.