By Victoria Ojeme, Abuja

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, has called for justice over the killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, by a police officer, Drambi Vandi, describing it as deeply disturbing.

The UN chief also called for police reforms, proposals and public directives at all levels of government to address misconduct and brutality in the country.

While condoling with the family of the deceased lawyer, the UN official called for justice for Raheem and also admonished the government to review and strengthen the police’s rules of engagement and standard operating procedure.

Schmale in a statement, on Saturday, expressed worries over what he described as the unabated epidemic of violence against women and girls.

He added that the UN would continue to support the Federal Government and the police in protecting women and girls from any form of violence in addition to ensuring that the rights of the most vulnerable in society are fully respected.

He said: “The killing on December 25 of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer, by an officer of the Nigeria Police in Lagos State is deeply disturbing and sad.

“On behalf of the United Nations System in Nigeria, I convey my heartfelt condolences to Mrs Raheem’s family, and to her professional colleagues and friends.

“We urge that justice be expediently served for Mrs. Raheem and her family.

“I would also like to encourage the government of Nigeria to review and strengthen the implementation of the Police Force’s Rules of Engagement, and Standard Operating Procedure on human rights, to prevent a similar incident in the future.

“As another year concludes, it is worrying that the epidemic of violence against women and girls has not abated.

“The United Nations will continue to support the Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Police in protecting women and girls from any form of violence and in ensuring that the human rights of the most vulnerable in society are fully respected.’’