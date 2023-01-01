.

-As stakeholders express commitment to building Party

The Honourable Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana has initiated moves to restore peace and unity in the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Party has been embroiled in an internal crisis since 2021 in the aftermath of the State congresses and party primaries.

Umana set the peace initiative rolling with an all-inclusive critical stakeholders meeting he convened Thursday, 30th December 2022 in Uyo, the state capital.

In his opening remarks, the Minister told the stakeholders that he convened the meeting for many reasons but most importantly, to initiate a dialogue among the stakeholders with a view to proffering a solution to the lingering crisis in the party.

He said the meeting was also necessary as it was his first engagement and interaction with the party and stakeholders since he was appointed Minister of the Federal Republic and assigned to the Ministry for Niger Delta Affairs by the President.

Mr Umana also noted that it was his intention to get every stakeholder involved in the preparation for the APC presidential campaign rally scheduled for the 12th of January, 2023.

Speaking further, Umana thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as a Minister, adding that it was a rare privilege and honour for Akwa Ibom State to be repeatedly entrusted with the responsibility of managing the affairs of the Commission.

He took the opportunity to brief stakeholders of some activities of the Commission and the commitment of President Buhari to ensure that the Commission delivers on its core mandate to the people of the region.

He assured that Akwa Ibom is a major beneficiary of core projects proposed by the NDDC citing Azumini/Ikot Ekpene Road as one of such projects.

Speaking on the crisis in the Party, Umana urged party stakeholders to cease dwelling in the past and rather look at the bigger picture that the future holds for the party in the state.

“Let us move away from petty bickering and wrangling over the past. Now, we are to focus on the APC presidential rally while strategic steps are being taken to peacefully redress the protracted challenges in our party”.

He notified stakeholders that the Party NEC had presented the name of Obong Akan Udofia to INEC as the Party’s candidate for the gubernatorial election, adding that the Party is only awaiting confirmation by the court for INEC to do the needful.

Also speaking, Senator Godswill Akpabio thanked Obong Umana for the peace initiative and sued for peace, asserting that he was personally ready and focused on achieving peace for the party.

Akpabio called for the recognition of Mr. Steven Ntukekpo as the substantive State Chairman of the party as authenticated by the APC national Secretariat, and reechoed the position of Obong Umana that Akan Udofia was the duly adopted and recognized governorship candidate of the Party.

Speaking further, Senator Akpabio said the crisis in the party was like a storm in a teacup and urged party members to eschew bitterness and rancour.

On his part, the Akwa Ibom APC governorship candidate, Obong Akan Udofia commended the resilience of members who have remain faithful and committed to the party and thanked stakeholders for their doggedness and loyalty to the party.

“I am a man of peace and a child of destiny. I have come in peace to build with you. Let’s work together to prosecute the coming general election. Let us bury all the court cases that has held the party back.

“Our challenges and frustrations stems largely from poverty, hunger and lack that has enveloped majority in the state. I dare say that if we unite to win the election, we shall barnish poverty and hunger in our state”.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Rt. Hon. Iquo Inyang expressed excitement of the women over the stakeholders meeting, commending the Hon. Minister for convening the meeting and called for sincere and honest conversation by stakeholders to resolve the lingering party conflict.

Highpoint of the meeting was the constitution of a committee to examine and profer solutions to the nagging issues of party leadership and harmonisation of party structures across board to reflect the current realities.

The committee which is jointly chaired by Obong Umana and Senator Akpabio also include the National and Zonal officers of the party; Engr. Chris Akpan and Dr. Ita Udosen; two critical stakeholders from each of the three Senatorial Districts as members.

The Committee was granted extensive powers to examine, decide and recommend appropriate actions in the circumstance that shall re-route the current trajectory of the party and bring about the much desired peace and unity.

In his contribution, Otuekong Sunny Jackson agreed with the constitution and composition of the committee saying its mandate was well intended to carve a new beginning for the party.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Engr. Chris Akpan commended Obong Umana for his thoughtfulness and urge him not to relent in giving direction and support to the state chapter of the Party.

Among the stakeholders who attended the meeting were, Group Capt. Sam Ewang (Rtd); Otuekong Sunny Jackson; Senator Nelson Efiong; Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia (KJW); Dr. Amadu Attai; Rt. Hon. Uwem Udoma, and Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Others include DIG Ekpo Udom; Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekpenyong; Mr. Don Etim; Rt. Hon Emmanuel Ukoette; Hon. Akanimo Edet; Hon. Edwin Joseph; Dr. Ita Udosen; Engr. Chris Akpan;

Rt. Hon. Iquo Inyang; Obong Inyangette; Hon. Mabel Udonkwo; Mrs. Comfort Umana Ekaete Isong; Mrs. Rosemary Harry; Barr. Imo Imo; Dr. Emem Wills; Engr. Ekon; Austin Ekanem; Stephen Ntukekpo; Prof. Etok Ekanem; Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong and a host of others.