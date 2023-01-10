The UAE is a young, resourceful and progressive nation that constantly seeks to better itself and the world around it.

It is founded on the values of tolerance, equality, inclusion, moderation, resilience, and generosity and in the last 50 years, the UAE has developed a unique model that benefits the entire Middle East – one that empowers women, embraces diversity, encourages innovation, and welcomes global engagement.

Over the last 50 years, the UAE has moved rapidly from a pearl economy to a fully diversified economy that is now leading the world in technology, science, tourism and sustainability. A hub for trade and logistics for centuries to come.

Firstly, The United Arab Emirates has progressively worked to be a moderate society where peace and security of lives and properties has been set as a priority for all sectors. Implementing a stance for diplomacy over conflict, partnerships over unilateralism and dialogue over confrontation. The UAE believes in the power of mediation and de-escalation, maintaining friendly and mutually supportive relations with as many nations as possible.

These have been the back bone to the global status attained by the UAE.

Secondly, The UAE has solidified itself as an all-inclusive society where women hold leadership positons across all sectors and engage purposefully in both civic and political life. Statistically speaking, women constitute 29% of ministerial positions, 50% of the federal national council seats and according to the IMF world competiveness index yearbook 2020, the

UAE ranked 1st in the female parliamentary representation index. It is also noteworthy to state that the UAE has the youngest minister in the world and she is a woman.

Also, nearly a third of UAE diplomats are women and approximately 50% of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation are women.

It is paramount to also discuss the significant contribution and roles held by women in the UAE space project.

90% of the emirates mars mission 70% of the team behind the UAE astronaut program.

Over the half century of her existence, the UAE has positioned itself as a science and technological hub. The UAE has strongly laid emphasis on the use of information technology and AI, investing significant resources in building capacity among young Emirati youths as part of its future oriented vision for scientific progress and human advancement. This has enabled the Arab Emirates to emerge as a pioneer in the technology domain, making the UAE an exceptional role model for digital development in the Middle East and worldwide in fields such as AI, blockchain, cloud computing and big data.

To buttress the status, the UAE unveiled a national cybersecurity strategy containing more than 60 initiatives to create a secure and resilient cyber environment.

Lastly, The United Arab Emirates has adopted important legislative changes in line with the aspirations and international human rights commitments, as well as

vision to continue serving as an open, tolerant destination in which over 200 nationalities to work and live.

The UAE government is constantly working to enhance the economy competitiveness and sustainability and provide new investment opportunities, particularly in the fields of technology space, food, security and medicine.

Despite the huge growth in the past 50 years, The UAE is set under the vision of the wise rulers to set new heights in the coming 50 years.

This takes us back to 2021, when it was launched “project of the 50”; a national initiative that aims to attract more than

$150 billion dollars in FDI in the next 9 years and lead the next era of domestic and international growth. The initiative will provide an impetus for investment in the digital, circular economies and the fourth revolution.

The vision of the next 50 years is to make the Emirates the global capital of investment and economic creativity, and integrated incubator for entrepreneurship and emerging projects, and an advanced laboratory for new economic opportunities as the UAE aims to consolidate its status on par with key economic players.

Notable policies included in the project of the 50 initiative are

Restructuring the entry and residency system; introduction of the green visa

Launch of the a portal targeting several key foreign markets

Establishment of comprehensive economic partnership agreements.