.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with hybrid forces of the Civilian Joint Task Force have eliminated 32 terrorists including a top Boko Haram commander, Abu Illiya, during a raid in the terrorist camps in Konduga Local Governments of Borno State.

According to a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analysts in Lake Chad, “the troops achieved the feats during an intelligence-led aggressive fighting patrol in some identified Boko Haram hideouts in Kayamari, Habasha and Yuwe villages.

“Troops made contact with the terrorists in the course of the counter-offensive patrol in Yuwe which led to a heavy gun battle.”

The sources said that the troops successfully defeated Boko Haram terrorists while others reportedly fled in disarray due to the superior firepower from the soldiers thus abandoning their properties and weapons.

The Troops also destroyed 50 bicycles recovered in the hideouts of the terrorists.

Maj.Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the newly appointed Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, shortly after taking over command vowed to sustain efforts towards ending the fight against the insurgents.

He said that all hands must be on deck to see to the end of terrorism in the North East.