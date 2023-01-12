Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the Governorship election petition tribunal resume on Friday for parties to adopt their written addresses, the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have engaged in blame games over plot to attack the court.

The APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal issued by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Olabisi urged the State Police Command and other sister security outfit to beef up security around the tribunal to forestall possible attack from miscreants working for some politicians.

While commending the efforts of security agencies since the commencement of the tribunal, he stressed the need for the state police command and its sister security agencies to beef up security within and outside the state High Court premises, venue of the tribunal, with a view to nipping in the bud violence by some disgruntled politicians.

In his words: “Let me appeal to the Osun State Police Command and other sister security agencies in the state that they should not treat the issue of security in and outside the tribunal with levity”.

However the PDP in a statement by its Chairman, Akindele Adekunle said it is the APC that planned to attack the court premises where the tribunal sit and plan to hang the attack on other parties.

It reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a false alarm by the opposition All Progressives Congress about a purported plot to attack the State High Court by hoodlums. We want to alert the public that APC has adopted a subterfuge of leveling allegations on a plot it has perfected.

“We consequently call on the Commissioner of Police to invite the acting Chairman of APC and the media adviser for questioning. The duo probably have insight into the alleged plot to disrupt the Tribunal. Their testimonies will assist the Police in the maintenance of law and order.

“We also use this opportunity to reassure the public that the state government is on top of the situation. No opposition party will be allowed to turn Osun into a battleground. The sitting tomorrow will be peaceful and we are convinced that the Tribunal will eventually validate and confirm the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State”.