.One narrowly survives

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck at Ojuelegba, Surulere Local Government Area on Sunday when a container-laden truck fell on a commercial minibus, popularly called “Korope”, killing seven occupants in the process.

Fortunately, a passenger, an adult female was rescued alive and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the witness, the accident which happened about 12 noon, at Ojuelegba, inward Fadeyi, led to traffic gridlock along the axis as emergency responders battled to put the situation under control.

At the scene of the accident, members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, police, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, and other rescue responders were on the ground to salvage and remove the wreckage from the road.

According to Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the incident, said normalcy has been restored in the axis.

Giving the situation report, Oke-Osanyitolu said, “Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.

“Further investigations revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of the Agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.

Final casualty count is 9 fatalities comprising: four adult males, their adult females, a boy child and a girl child, while one adult female was rescued alive.

“The Agency’s heavy-duty Goliath and teams from Onipan and Cappa are on the ground. The Agency’s Ambulance, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, LASTMA and Nigeria Police have been working on this situation which is now concluded.

“Further investigation to be carried out by the Nigeria Police on the removal of the barriers on the bridge aimed at preventing trucks from ascending.”