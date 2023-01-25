Arnaut Danjuma

Ex-Villareal forward Arnaut Danjuma has signed for Tottenham Hotspur after almost completing his transfer to Everton on loan.

The player was announced on Wednesday as a Spurs center-forward.

Danjuma had completed his medicals already for Merseyside Blue last weekend before Spurs made an agreement with Villareal.

The Blues were in desperate need to sign the 25-year-old as they are currently flirting with relegation and without a coach.

According to reports, Frank Lampard had been the main factor for Arnaut to join Everton, but following the sacking of Lampard on Monday. But, Tottenham had it easy to hijack the deal.

Danjuma still had the belief he could save Everton from Relegation into the English second division for the first time since the 1950-51 season.

The season of hijacking is in the air as Chelsea stole Mudryk from Arsenal and The gunners swiped Leandro Trossard from Spurs, now Tottenham has transferred aggression to Everton.

Everton have been left blazing hot after they were so close to sealing the deal.