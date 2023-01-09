Gospel artistes across genre will be at ‘Alimosho Arise’, a concert that seeks to mobilize people within its environment and beyond to the call for a better Nigeria.

The concert, a night of praise, prayer, miracle and salvation, according to a statement, is a night of ‘songfare’ and warfare.

With a star-studded line up of performances from top Nigerian artistes including Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Bidemi Olaoba, Mike Abdul, Beejay Sax, Monique, Big Bolaji, and other gifted music ministers, it promises to be a night of high energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone.

Also, top comedians like Gordons, Forever rfc, Asiri comedy, and Saco are set to crack your ribs with hilarious jokes.

The event will hold live in Alimosho in Lagos State, on Friday, 13th January 2023, at 8pm, at Calvary Bible Church, Church Street, end of Anjorin Street, Calvary Bus Stop, Ikotun-Idimu Road, Lagos.

The event will also be streaming to thousands of viewers all around the world on YouTube and Instagram on: @cbcnigeria, with Dj Horphuray and Dj Mordu grinding the wheels of steels.