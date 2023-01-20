Why we prefer Peter Obi — Obasanjo, Ortom; FG increases petrol price to N185 per litre are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 20, 2023.

Presidency: Why we prefer Peter Obi — Obasanjo, Ortom

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, explained why they endorsed Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi for president.

Obasanjo justified his letter in which he threw his weight behind Obi, saying God would punish him if he failed to do the right thing.

FG increases petrol price to N185 per litre

The Federal Government has officially increased the price of petrol by 8.8 per cent to N185 per litre, from N170 per litre.

The ex-depot price also shot up from N148 per litre to N167.

CBN intensifies sensitisation, asks Nigerians to reject old banknotes from banks

As the window for the phasing out of the old notes closes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stepped up an aggressive awareness programme to sensitise the public on the security and other issues about the new notes, visiting markets across the country.

The apex bank also urged Nigerians to reject old notes from the banks henceforth.