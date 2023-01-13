Peter Obi challenges other candidates on educational records, health status; Petrol: Scarcity lingers as private depots sell at N240/litre are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 13, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Peter Obi challenges other candidates on educational records, health status

THE Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerians to vote for competent persons, who are mentally and physically prepared for the task of providing leadership for a sick nation such as ours.

Obi, made the appeal in an interactive session with students of the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus, UNEC, Business School, in Enugu, yesterday. The interactive session was entitled: ‘State of the Nigerian Economy: The Way Forward.”

Petrol: Scarcity lingers as private depots sell at N240/litre

Private depots have raised the price of petrol by 6.7 percent to N240 per litre this week, from about N225 per litre the previous week.

This came as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, said the current petrol scarcity might continue till June 2023 when the government was expected to remove its subsidy.

INEC extends PVC collection deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) until Sunday 29th January 2023.

Recall that INEC had earlier fixed the collection deadline as Sunday, 22nd January, 2023.