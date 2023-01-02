Atiku, Tinubu kick as Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi; Petrol Shortage; Depot owners adamant, sell petrol at over N200 per litre are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 2, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Atiku, Tinubu kick as Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi

Mixed reactions, yesterday, greeted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, for the nation’s exalted seat in the February 25 Presidential election.

While the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi as worthless, the LP and Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Mr Akin Osuntokun, commended Obasanjo, saying the endorsement is a clarion call to other statesmen, Nigerians.

Petrol Shortage: Depot owners adamant, sell petrol at over N200 per litre

Despite the shutdown of seven private depots, others remained adamant, selling petrol above the N148 per litre official depot price to independent oil marketers nationwide.

The regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, had last week shut private depots, including Rainoil, Ardova, TCL, Bluefin, and NEPAL, for selling the regulated product in excess of N200 per litre.

Atiku’ll reopen Nigeria’s borders – Tambuwal

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would reopen the nation’s borders if elected at the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council made the assertion at the PDP campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area of the state.