Recording Academy voting member, Tito Da.Fire has kicked off 2023 on an exciting note, as he released uplifting single titled “Lifeguard”, in which he featured Grammy Award Winner, Wouter Kellerman.

The high-spirited and moving song is taken from his third studio album OSG (ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS). “Lifeguard” was mixed and Mastered by the Grammy Award winner Bill Hare.

The single is an Afro-fusion song written by Tito Da.Fire and his long-term producer and collaborator, Aizbag, telling the inspiring story about that “One” who turns out to be the best gift in life’s trying times. Lyrics such as “You’re the Angel God sent to me”, when I was down, you pulled me out of the waters, you’re my lifeguard” sooth rhythmically, while describing that person who comes to our aid when the chips are down.

“D’Mark Choir” was featured on “Lifeguard” in an ethereal choral rendition, bringing an emotional high to the timeless song which would is a go-to song to uplift one’s spirit from life’s inevitable lows.

Listen to the “Lifeguard” featuring Wouter Kellerman.