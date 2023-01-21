Najatu Muhammad

By Biodun Busari

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Director of the Civil Society of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Najatu Muhammad has left the party ahead of the general elections.

Muhammad made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, adding that her decision was hinged on “much reflection and careful consideration.”

She further said she quit partisan politics and APC because Nigeria’s political parties are devoid of ideological differences.

The statement read, “After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics. I have come to the realisation that my values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

“Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time. As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suits them.”

Muhammad, who was appointed as the Commissioner of the Police Service Commission (PSC) by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, also said she would rather pledge allegiance to individual politicians than support the political parties.

“What is important at this point in time is the individual wearing the robe and not the robe itself. I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges as a nation.

“To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps. Quitting party politics at this point in time is one of such steps.

“We all recognize that Nigeria is facing many challenges, including insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services. Such challenges require the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.

“Nigerians must be aware of the severity of their situation after the dismal failures of leadership the country has experienced over the years. Nigerians must be aware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices.

“Therefore, restricting one’s choice to a single political party will be detrimental to the development of our country and our democracy,” the statement added.

Muhammad had earlier announced her resignation in a letter dated January 19, 2023, addressed to the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.