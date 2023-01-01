.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has denied reports that he held a secret meeting with five estranged governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in London.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Office, signed by Tunde Rahman, said it had become a routine for him to spend sometime in London to rest before going to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

“As usual with him when a year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah(Lesser Hajj), HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia,”the statement said.

“While in the United Kingdom, Asiwaju Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of Peoples Democratic Party.

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors”.

Tinubu said he was neither bothered by these articles nor by their sponsors who, according to him, were well known, adding that he was resolutely focused on his campaign objectives geared towards achieving victory in the upcoming presidential election in order to deliver APC’s Action Plan aimed at giving a Renewed Hope to all Nigerians.