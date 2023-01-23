File image.

By Adeola Badru

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, Abayomi Mumuni, has said that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not getting enough support from President Muhammadu Buhari as expected, urging the president to

reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said at the weekend that Tinubu needs more support from Buhari than what he is currently getting from the president.

The APC chieftain made the disclosure via a statement made available to Vanguard at the weekend through his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

Mumuni has, however, enjoined Buhari to reciprocate what he said that Tinubu did for him (Buhari) before he won the election.

The APC chieftain in Lagos State said that Tinubu, his followers, and APC, in general, need more support from Buhari than what they are currently getting from the president.

Mumuni while speaking further, insisted that Tinubu carried Buhari, backed him like a baby learning how to crawl to win the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He added that Tinubu is yet to enjoy such support from President Buhari, especially now that the election is less than a month away.

He, then, advised Buhari to reciprocate the goodwill that was extended to him during that trying period.

Mumuni said: “Buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015. We expect more support from Buhari than what we are getting.”

“Asiwaju carried Buhari, backing him like a baby learning how to crawl in 2015 and 2019, to win both elections. Basically, we are expecting President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him during that trying period.”

“Myself and Buhari have gone into polls during the days of ANPP and CPC, and we both lost the elections woefully.”

“There was no election held in the days of ANPP, CPC that I was not at the polls, so what are we talking about?”

“Buhari should do better than what we are getting in APC of today.”

“However, Asiwaju will surely win the election, that’s to cut the long stories short, because Bola Tinubu has what is required to deliver good governance than those clowns masquerading around the country soliciting for support or vote.”