Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with governors of the party as well as some members of its Presidential Campaign Council PCC.

Equally at the meeting which held late Monday was his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Although details of the meeting were not made available, Vanguard gathered that it was part of the campaign’s strategy review engagements.