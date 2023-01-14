Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande has disclosed that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will emerge Nigeria’s president after the presidential election in February.



Akande, who spoke a Symposium organised to celebrate his 84th birthday anniversary at his country home in Ila-Orangun, Osun state on Saturday, said Tinubu’s advantage over other candidates is his brilliance and experience in public administration.



He said, “My projection for 2023 election is that the best, most brilliant, experienced and best exposed candidate will emerge.



“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu shall become the president of Nigeria. He has everything that other candidates don’t have”.



He charged younger generation of Nigerians on the need to serve humanity selflessly, saying it is a better path to greatness.



“I am glad that at 84 I am still serving people that is why I will advise the younger generation to continue serving and be selfless, these qualities will make them great”, he said.



In his lecture, the guest speaker, Tunde Olatunji, stressed the need to choose political leaders on the strength of their capacity to deliver.



“Capacity of people in position of authority and decision making must not be compromised on any platform whatsoever. You can not continue to sacrifice capacity on the platform of political parties.



“I have looked at the candidates without primordial sentiment I have studied them on based of most educated and the one that demonstrated capacity is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”, he added.