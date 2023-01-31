

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization of Peoples Democratic Paety, PDP, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has resorted to threats and intimidating opponents in the face of imminent defeat.

It specifically berated Tinubu for issuing threats of violence to the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, at the APC campaign rally held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday.

The PDP’s position is contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “Our Campaign condemns in very strong terms the resort to threats by Senator Tinubu, who is now trying to transfer his annoyance over his failed campaign as well as the frustration of crushing rejection by Nigerians to the PDP Presidential Campaign.

“It is pathetic that Tinubu, finding it extremely difficult to handle his impending defeat, is now plagued by deep-seated pains, frustration and anger against successful Nigerians which manifested in his attack on the person of Emmanuel.

“It is crude, to say the least, for Tinubu to have threatened to chase Governor Emmanuel, a democratically elected governor, out of Lagos State.

“Nigerians can now imagine how autocratic a Tinubu presidency, God forbids, will turn out as vicious, disrespectful, harassing, intimidating and subduing.

“It is, however, instructive to note that Tinubu is clearly intimidated by Udom Emmanuel’s towering achievements as well as his deft management of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council which have further fortified Akwa Ibom and other states of the federation as PDP strongholds, completely impenetrable to the APC at all levels ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Our Campaign has been made aware of how Tinubu expressed frustration when, upon arriving Akwa Ibom State, he was confronted by massive infrastructural development and citizen empowerment achieved by Udom Emmanuel, which Tinubu was lacking during his tenure as Governor.

“Tinubu was said to have been comprehensively distressed by the heavy presence of the PDP in Akwa Ibom as well as the unshifting solidarity for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the state, for which Tinubu became angry with Udom Emmanuel.

“In any case, it is not Udom Emmanuel’s fault that Asiwaju does not have any landmark project he can point to as his achievement as Governor of Lagos State, neither is it his (Emmanuel) fault that Tinubu was not competent enough to put together an effective team to drive his presidential campaign which has practically collapsed.”

He reiterated that it was important for Tinubu to know that Governor Emmanuel cannot be distracted from his excellent performance as the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council by his (Tinubu’s) unwarranted outbursts.

According to him, Tinubu should also know that Lagos State is not his fiefdom and he cannot determine who stays or whom he will chase out of Lagos.

“He should accept the fact that Nigerians have decided to vote for Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our country and his resort to bitter envy, threats and violence will not change Atiku’s impending victory, insha Allah.“ Ologbondiyan added.