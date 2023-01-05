Tinubu waves at supporters on his arrival in Benin City for campaign rally on Thursday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Benin City, the Edo State capital for the party’s campaign rally.

The APC presidential campaign rally is scheduled to take place today, at the Sam Ogbemudia stadium, Benin city.

Tinubu was accompanied by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his Jagawa counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, alongside other APC national leaders.

The APC presidential candidate and his entourage were received by the former Governor of Edo and Deputy Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and other Edo APC chieftains.