Aminu Tambuwal

Hoodlums on Sunday have attacked the convoy of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday when Tambuwal and other government officials were returning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) statewide electioneering campaign in Silame and Wamakko Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

A source who spoke under condition of anonymity revealed that the assailants threw stones at the moving vehicles in the convoy, striking the front windscreen of the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity’s SUV.

He added that the stones also pierced the rear screen of the following official SUV of the Permanent Secretary (Protocol) to the Governor.

It was however learned that Governor Tambuwal, his deputy, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Saidu Umar, his running mate, Hon. Sagiru Bafarawa, and other PDP bigwigs in the state, who were in the convoy, were not injured.