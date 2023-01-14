By Emmanuel Iheaka

No fewer than three persons were feared dead in an attack on the residence of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Saturday.

Unidentified gunmen were said to have stormed his residence at about 3:00PM and opened fire on anything in sight.

A source said the gunmen also set ablaze vehicles parked in the compound.

One of the person’s killed is said to be an uncle to Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Ideato Federal Constituency, had reportedly escaped assassination about a month ago, following an attack on his convoy.

Efforts to reach Ugochinyere proved abortive, as calls put across were not answered.

The police in the state were yet to issue statement on the incident as at the time of filing this report.