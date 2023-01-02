Shehu Sani

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has asked those who could not get former President Olusegun Obasanjo should seek support of other former military leaders like Ibraheem Babangida and General Abubakar Abdulsallam.

Sani made this assertion in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He stated, “Obasanjo has made his choice. He is entitled to his opinion. He should not be attacked.

“Those who can’t get his endorsement should seek that of Gowon, IBB or Abdulsallam, they are equally credible former military and political leaders. Ordinary President of Berekete is also available,” he added.

Recall that the former president declared support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election.

Obasanjo, had, in his letter, “My Appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” urged youths to be more deliberate about the choices they make, adding that the 2023 elections should not be taken for granted.

The Obasanjo’s letter reads partly, “I am constrained to write this letter to all Nigerians especially young Nigerians, friends of Nigeria globally as well as our development partners because of the gravity, responsibility and implications of the collective decision Nigerians, both young and old, will be making within the next two months.

“Our leaders have done their best, but their best had turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad. For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth.

“I have come to realise a number of factors in character, attributes and attitude that are necessary in the job of directing the affairs of Nigeria successfully and at a time like this. These characteristics or attributes are many but let us be mindful of some key ones together.”