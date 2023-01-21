By Biodun Busari

Olivia Chioma Okoro is one of the housemates in Africa’s reality TV show, Big Brother Titans taking place in South Africa tagged ‘Ziyakhala Wahala.’

Olivia is a Nigerian social media influencer, actress, fashion designer and makeup artist.

She was born in Kano state on December 25, 1999, but currently resides in Imo state.

Olivia is a 23-year-old graduate of Microbiology at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo state.

She also travelled to Nigeria’s neighbouring country, Ghana in 2018.