By Ada Osadebe

Chris Ladesma, the music editor of The Simpsons, an American animated cartoon, has passed away at age 64.

According to Variety, the news of his death was announced after “The Simpsons” aired on Sunday night.

Post-credits tribute card was dedicated to the man behind the music. The Simpsons family was shown sitting down as Bart, Maggie and Lisa played instruments and a cartoon version of Ledesma was shown holding a conductor’s baton.

Ledesma had been a part of the program since its debut in 1989. Before leaving the series in 2022, he worked on more than 700 episodes throughout 30 seasons.

He became familiar with music from a young age. He began piano lessons at age three and formal trumpet training not long after.

His first experience with music editing was on a CalArts student film, which inspired him to make music editing his career.

When Ledesma worked as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood, he frequently observed movies being scored on the set, giving him an inside look at music composition.

Ledesma contributed to numerous TV movies and programs, including “Teen Angel” and “Miracle in the Woods,” earning him over 138 credits to his name. Additionally, he edited the soundtrack for “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”

In recognition of his efforts, he received two Emmy nominations: one for outstanding individual achievement in sound editing for a miniseries or special on “Gypsy,” and the other for excellent sound editing for a miniseries or special on “War and Remembrance.”