Having expanded with over 60 estate units in Abuja in 2022 , the MD/CEO of T. PUmpy an Abuja base real estate firm Adaralegbe Akintayo, has announced that the firm will embark on massive nationwide infrastructure development.

Adaralegbe who was speaking in his Abuja office on Sunday disclosed that having successfully expanded beyond Abuja in 2022, his firm will take a leap by embarking on massive infrastructure in 2023.

“As you are aware, we a progressive property developer that prides itself on its proven track records, passion and commitment to deliver superior value in design, quality and services in our developments to our customers.

“In 2023, we are embarking on massive nationwide infrastructure development. we have all it takes and undoubtedly. As we are known for we will provide flexible payment plans, our infrastructures will be premium just as it is in our tradition,” Adaralegbe explained.