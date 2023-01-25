.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged the ex-minister of state for Steel and Mines Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, to stop all court cases he filed over the Abia state governorship primaries and come and meet him to talk over the matter.

Ogah had filed a suit challenging the declaration of Emenike as the governorship candidate of the party.

Tinubu, who stated this at the Abia State APC presidential and governorship campaign flag-off at the Umuahia township stadium, explained that his position over the governorship dispute is clear to all as Chief Ikechi Emenike has gotten the governorship flag of the party and should be supported to win the election.

His words; “Two persons are in court over our governorship flag. But whether they are in court or not,my position is that Chief Ikechi Emenike has gotten the governorship flag of our party and will be supported to win the election.

“Dr. Uche Ogah is my friend and a member of our party. Please stop all court actions and come and see me. Let’s discuss this matter in our living room. We are the politicians. We put the parties together to salvage Nigeria from hunger, destitution and ignorance. Why are you taking me to third parties who are politically neutral? Please, let’s talk this matter over.”

Tinubu pledged to end the era of industrial actions in the nation’s universities and assured that students will no longer spend extra years for courses of four years duration.

APC national deputy chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu, who represented the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urged the people of the state to vote APC candidates.

On his part, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma commended the unity demonstrated by the stakeholders of the party in the state. He, however, called for more reconciliation, stressing that only unity will assure the party’s victory in the elections.

The governorship candidate of the party in the state,Chief Ikechi Emenike,who commended Tinubu and Uzodinma for their support to the party in the state,alleged that there is a plot to stop the APC from winning the 2023 polls in Abia. He stated that some people are working to ensure that Abia remains the way it has been and urged party faithful to work and win the election to rescue the state and develop it.

Also speaking at the occasion, the National Welfare Officer of the APC,Sir Friday Nwosu, urged Abia people not to miss the opportunity to vote for APC to take over the governance of the state.

However, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, caused a stir at the rally when she accused a certain senator of working against the interest of APC in the state.

He accused the senator of working for the Action Peoples Party, APP and sponsoring the candidates of other political parties in the elections.

Onyejeocha said; “Abia has been APC since 2015, but some people have been working for the PDP.And today, they are supporting another party, APP. As we speak, somebody who is supposed to be our father and ensure that we remove the shackles and coven they have planted in Abia state is today supporting the candidates of other political parties. In my constituency, he is sponsoring four candidates against me for the House of Representatives seat of Isuikwuato) Umunneochi federal constituency. But I’m sure of victory because I’m the candidate of the traditional rulers and the people.”

Senator Orji Kalu, Chief Uche Ogah and a member of the party’s Board of Trustees shu ned the rally.