By Nkiruka Nnorom

In line with its vision of finding new ways to make dreams possible, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has rewarded 12 creative Nigerian youngsters, winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt, with N32 million.

At the FUZE Festival, winners from music, dance, fashion, and technology categories walked away with N5 million each. The first runner-up and second runner-up from each category were also rewarded with N2 million and N1 million, respectively. In addition to the financial support, they will receive industry recognition and access to mentorship opportunities to support their creative careers and enterprise.

The FUZE Talent Hunt is a platform curated for creative young Nigerians making strides in music, dance, fashion and technology. Over 4,000 entries were received digitally via the Stanbic IBTC Events App, 40 contestants were shortlisted for the quarter finals, 24 contestants made it to the semi finals and 12 to the finals. Details of the auditions, contests and finale will be revealed in a three-part episode of the FUZE Talent Hunt which will be aired in Q1 2023 on select media channels across the country.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said the organisation did well to seek, discover and empower young talents whose ingenuity deserved to be in the limelight.

Olumide stated that the FUZE Festival equally allowed Nigerian business owners to showcase their products at the event for free, thereby positioning them for visibility and patronage. He described FUZE as an experience that was created to add positive value for everyone who participated.”

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said: “Asides from being a merry and exhilarating venture, the FUZE Festival was also impactful and timely. The event was aimed at making Nigerians end the year 2022 on a high note regardless of what the rest of the year had been like.”